Cwm LLC Sells 340 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Futu by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Futu by 2,066.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Futu by 53.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Futu by 2,723.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FUTU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.82.

Futu Stock Down 7.8%

FUTU opened at $141.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.08. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $174.36.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Futu had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 23.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

