Cwm LLC Sells 732 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 42,347 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

DFP stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

