Cwm LLC Sells 9,599 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTTR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 547.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 144,765 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 524,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 376,218 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

