Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 365.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,820 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

