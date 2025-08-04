CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.39.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.99 and its 200-day moving average is $368.24. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $380,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

