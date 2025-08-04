CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $445.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. KeyCorp cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.39.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CYBR traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.00. 1,980,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,970. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.