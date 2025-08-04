CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.39.

CYBR traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.34. 841,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Strs Ohio grew its position in CyberArk Software by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,345.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

