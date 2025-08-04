DA Davidson Comments on AXOS FINANCIAL FY2027 Earnings

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $8.57 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AXOS FINANCIAL’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AXOS FINANCIAL from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXOS FINANCIAL from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXOS FINANCIAL in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

AXOS FINANCIAL Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $84.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. AXOS FINANCIAL has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. AXOS FINANCIAL had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. AXOS FINANCIAL’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXOS FINANCIAL

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 128,932 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,975,000 after buying an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

AXOS FINANCIAL declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AXOS FINANCIAL Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

