DA Davidson Raises Earnings Estimates for Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

FELE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE stock opened at $93.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $2,131,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,000. The trade was a 51.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase 1,200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

