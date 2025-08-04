Daikin Industries (DKILY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1,253.30 billion for the quarter.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,163.53 billion. Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, analysts expect Daikin Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daikin Industries alerts:

Daikin Industries Price Performance

Shares of DKILY opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. Daikin Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.

Daikin Industries Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.