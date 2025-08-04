DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
NASDAQ:DATS opened at $2.23 on Friday. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.95.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
