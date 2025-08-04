DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

DatChat Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:DATS opened at $2.23 on Friday. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Get DatChat alerts:

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DatChat

About DatChat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DatChat during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DatChat by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.