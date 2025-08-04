Dave (DAVE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $112.83 million for the quarter. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts expect Dave to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dave Price Performance

Dave stock opened at $232.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 3.95. Dave has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $286.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Dave in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Dave from $118.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.94, for a total value of $1,138,170.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,799,605.32. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 172,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total value of $36,596,770.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 225,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,775,861.45. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,960 shares of company stock worth $62,575,325. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

Featured Articles

