Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 1st

Boeing, Citigroup, GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, and Celestica are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and maintain military equipment, weapons systems and defense-related technologies for government agencies. Because defense spending is typically driven by long-term budgets rather than short-term economic cycles, these stocks often generate relatively stable revenues and exhibit lower volatility. Investors may include them in portfolios seeking consistent dividends and reduced sensitivity to market downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,778. The stock has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.30.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,003,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,888,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of Rocket Lab stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,358,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,014,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 2.15. Rocket Lab has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,261. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $214.47.

