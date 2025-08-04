DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

DEFSEC Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DFSC opened at $4.09 on Friday. DEFSEC Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $71.40.

Get DEFSEC Technologies alerts:

About DEFSEC Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DEFSEC develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The Company’s current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons.

Receive News & Ratings for DEFSEC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEFSEC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.