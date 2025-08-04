Desjardins Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$68.67.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.8%

TSE:GIL opened at C$70.55 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$52.77 and a 12-month high of C$79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$318,490.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,359.71. This trade represents a 97.15% decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.66, for a total value of C$1,029,840.00. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

