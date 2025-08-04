Devon Energy (DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DVN opened at $32.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Devon Energy stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 57,555 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

