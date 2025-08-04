Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,675 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 697,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 56,270 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 209,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE opened at $29.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

