Direct Digital (DRCT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Direct Digital to post earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, analysts expect Direct Digital to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Direct Digital Stock Down 5.4%

DRCT opened at $0.50 on Monday. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 6.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

