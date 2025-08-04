Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 22.2%

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $189.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $271.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.91 million.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 58,104 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,559.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 193,975 shares in the company, valued at $372,432. The trade was a 42.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter worth $2,785,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 36.3% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 786,279 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 979,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 578,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,361,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 461,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.