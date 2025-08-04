Drilling Tools International (DTI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $40.14 million for the quarter. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.53 million. Drilling Tools International had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, analysts expect Drilling Tools International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTI opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $73.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.41. Drilling Tools International has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Drilling Tools International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Drilling Tools International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Featured Articles

