DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $108.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on DT Midstream and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

DT Midstream Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE DTM opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. DT Midstream has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.66.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in DT Midstream by 2.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

