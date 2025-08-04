E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $2.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $2.90 on Friday. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $254.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $524.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 155.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 1,171,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,724,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 123,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 10.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 129,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

