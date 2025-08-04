Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives $377.89 Average PT from Analysts

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $377.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Eaton Trading Down 0.8%

ETN opened at $381.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,472,231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $523,541,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Eaton by 606.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 880,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

