Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $658.51 million for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $580.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 80.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

