Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $157.08 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.26.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,424. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,735,788.53. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

