Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,058,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,461,000 after acquiring an additional 332,982 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 277,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $74.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $76.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

