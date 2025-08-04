Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 1,093 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,347,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 477.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 94,555.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 14.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $47.51 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at $93,979,941.85. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,019.72. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,560 shares of company stock worth $1,074,858 in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.