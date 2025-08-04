Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 14,554 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.98% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

ARCT stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.06. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 47.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

