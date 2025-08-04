Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 35,313 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,313 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVI. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter worth $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EVI Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the first quarter worth $268,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EVI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on EVI Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

EVI Industries Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49. EVI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.69.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

