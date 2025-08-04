Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3,944.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,593.44. The trade was a 22.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,844,719.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,762.35. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,350 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of MGRC opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $129.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.71 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

