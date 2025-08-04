Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 1,894.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 121,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 587.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Miller Industries from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLR stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.25. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

