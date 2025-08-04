Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Energizer were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Energizer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Energizer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Energizer by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENR opened at $22.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 184.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 164.38%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,500. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

