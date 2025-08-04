Enhabit (EHAB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $263.39 million for the quarter. Enhabit has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.510 EPS.
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.11 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts expect Enhabit to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enhabit Stock Performance
Shares of EHAB opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $330.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.68. Enhabit has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $10.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit
Enhabit Company Profile
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
