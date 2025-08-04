Enhabit (EHAB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $263.39 million for the quarter. Enhabit has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.510 EPS.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.11 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts expect Enhabit to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of EHAB opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $330.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.68. Enhabit has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Enhabit Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Enhabit by 110,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Enhabit in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.