Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ENLT opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $27.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 125,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.