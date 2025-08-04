Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – August 1st

Roblox, Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, Roku, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, and Charter Communications are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around producing, distributing or monetizing entertainment content—such as film studios, streaming platforms, gaming companies and music labels. Their performance is driven by consumer trends, technological innovations and revenue models like box-office receipts, subscriptions, advertising and licensing fees. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

RBLX traded down $12.28 on Friday, hitting $125.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,219,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,923. Roblox has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $116.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,699,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039,430. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $279.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.71.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $6.69 on Friday, hitting $116.53. 6,511,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,537,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. The company has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.57.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $13.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,376,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,289. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,546,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,975,094. The firm has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,634. The stock has a market cap of $209.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Shares of CHTR traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.21. 1,414,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $263.61 and a 12 month high of $437.06.

