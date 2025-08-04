Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,007 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 110.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1962 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

