Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,087 Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.51% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLSW. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.
Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FLSW opened at $36.43 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of 180.51 and a beta of 0.74.
About Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF
The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
