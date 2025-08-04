Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $110.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $112.37.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.