Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,192 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,057,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after buying an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 873,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 34,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 33,109 shares during the period.

NYSE:UTF opened at $26.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 688.0%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

