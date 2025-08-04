Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,484 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of BST stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

