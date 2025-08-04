Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 316 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGA. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth about $503,000.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Trading Down 2.6%

United States Gasoline Fund stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.