Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1%

BATS:KJAN opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.