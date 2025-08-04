Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,002,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 93,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 496,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $307,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 811,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,902.40. This represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $634,930 over the last three months.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $12.38 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

