Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period.

SGRY stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. Bank of America began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

