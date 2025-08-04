Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $749,000 Holdings in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Limoneira by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limoneira by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Limoneira by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. Lake Street Capital raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Limoneira to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Limoneira Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $266.89 million, a P/E ratio of -105.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -214.29%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

