Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.13% of INV VK HI INC2 worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

INV VK HI INC2 Stock Performance

Shares of INV VK HI INC2 stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. INV VK HI INC2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

INV VK HI INC2 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%.

About INV VK HI INC2

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

