Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 211,060 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 421.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 225,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 182,414 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 549,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 109,839 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

TRIN opened at $14.91 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $963.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 50.74% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $49,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,651.50. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $49,954.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,821.04. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $89,005 over the last 90 days. 5.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

