Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 101,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 245,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 165,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

