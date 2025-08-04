Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,746,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in St. Joe by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 23.1% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 2,785.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $9,415,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.37.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

