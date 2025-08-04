Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $723,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.3% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth $8,246,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $26.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $786.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

